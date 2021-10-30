Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as low as C$5.13. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 132,443 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$348.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

