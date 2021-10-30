Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.95, but opened at $93.50. Sleep Number shares last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 4,191 shares.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.