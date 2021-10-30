SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah Sells 43,183 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

