Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

