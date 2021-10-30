Sociall 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Sociall has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sociall coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $196,591.73 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sociall

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

