Societe Generale Upgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to “Buy”

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDXAY. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.