Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $6.16. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 225,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $137,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.