SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GIGE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 3,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,422. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

