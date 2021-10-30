Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.39) on Tuesday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,094.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,933.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

