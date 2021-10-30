Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SLDB stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.