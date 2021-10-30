South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

South State stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in South State stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

