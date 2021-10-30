Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Down 21.1% This Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $1.62 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,447.28 or 1.00249873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.06948790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00023674 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,375,922 coins and its circulating supply is 85,675,469 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

