SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 5.46% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $47,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

