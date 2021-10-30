Spore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $645,606.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $645,606.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.