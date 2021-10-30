Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

