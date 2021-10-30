Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.18.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $191.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.