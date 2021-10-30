Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $16.26 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $203.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

