St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.