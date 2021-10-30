STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $40.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

