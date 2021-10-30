STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $40.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
