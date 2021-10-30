Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $109.21 and last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.