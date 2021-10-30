Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.54. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

NYSE:SWK traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.73. 2,215,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

