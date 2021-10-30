State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Ovintiv worth $264,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

OVV opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.