State Street Corp Has $254.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $254,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.44, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

