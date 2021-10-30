State Street Corp Sells 147,489 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $258,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,729,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

