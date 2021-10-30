StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

