Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,775,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STEV remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 648,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,887. Stevia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

