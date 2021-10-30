Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.