Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

