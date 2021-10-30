Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $40,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $148.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock worth $37,973,357 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

