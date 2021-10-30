Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,723,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

