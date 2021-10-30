Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,984 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $90.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.