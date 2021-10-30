Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.61 Million Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 234,152 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.