Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

BLL stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

