Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,493 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -207.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.