Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.13 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

