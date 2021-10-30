Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,766 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $127,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 157,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,694 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

