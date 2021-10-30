Stifel Nicolaus Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $241.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $241.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $178,887,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.