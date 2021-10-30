STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

STM stock opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

