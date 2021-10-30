STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

