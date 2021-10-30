STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.51, but opened at $46.99. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 10,927 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

