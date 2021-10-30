Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.