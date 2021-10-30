Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.