Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($4.94).

KETL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of KETL traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 292.50 ($3.82). The stock had a trading volume of 902,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,974. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.00 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.62. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.