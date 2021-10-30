Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

SU stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

