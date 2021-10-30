Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.37.

TSE:SU opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.81.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

