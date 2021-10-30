Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

