Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $584,000 Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIIU. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $49,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

KAIIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

