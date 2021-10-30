Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,015 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

