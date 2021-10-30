Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 54,125 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3,386.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,827 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of BBRE opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

