SVB Leerink Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

BSX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

